Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.33% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,315,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,864 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 871,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,071,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. 2,494,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

