Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,249,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

