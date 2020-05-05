Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 203,578 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 4.78% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $558,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after buying an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after buying an additional 139,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. 925,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

