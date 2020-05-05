Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 9,916 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $27,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

