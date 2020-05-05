Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $27.56 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,066,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,557,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

