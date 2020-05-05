Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:JLL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.41. 377,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

