JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €173.00 ($201.16) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €167.28 ($194.51).

Volkswagen stock traded up €4.86 ($5.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €125.90 ($146.40). 750,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.73. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

