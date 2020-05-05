JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Neutral

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. 1,833,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,940. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $178,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after acquiring an additional 857,383 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 671,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 556,933 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 521,341 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,123,000 after buying an additional 464,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

