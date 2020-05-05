JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.41.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 116,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,020. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,974.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,013,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,442. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

