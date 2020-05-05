JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 10th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,941,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,498 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

