JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Increased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after acquiring an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after buying an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,498 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.