JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,398 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after buying an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

