JSF Financial LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,194.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

