Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 401,176 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.41% of Juniper Networks worth $26,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,538,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,982,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.