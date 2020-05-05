Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Juniper Networks worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after buying an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $48,136,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $42,510,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

JNPR stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.