Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($81.56) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,700 ($127.60) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,110 ($119.84) to GBX 8,800 ($115.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,577.13 ($112.83).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET opened at GBX 8,072 ($106.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,025.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.