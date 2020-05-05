KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

