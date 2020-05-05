Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.04 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.76%.

OTCMKTS:KCLI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kansas City Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

