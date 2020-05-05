Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $159,629,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after buying an additional 329,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.38. 108,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,547. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

