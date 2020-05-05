Keel Point LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,447,200. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

