Keel Point LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $420,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $841,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.62. 1,621,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,361. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.