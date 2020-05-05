Keel Point LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,467 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 14,464,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,755,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

