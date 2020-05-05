KekCoin (KEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $222,706.02

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, KekCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $222,706.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017202 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.01796909 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000437 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000363 BTC.

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co.

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

