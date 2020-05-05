Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $163,313,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 801,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kellogg by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 666,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.