Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Announces Earnings Results

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

Shares of KFFB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.