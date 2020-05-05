KeyCorp Analysts Give Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) a C$27.00 Price Target

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been given a C$27.00 price target by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$53.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE LSPD traded up C$1.55 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 602,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,379. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.69.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.