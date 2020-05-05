KeyCorp Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.76.

Shares of QSR opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

