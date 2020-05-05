Keyera (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million.

TSE KEY opened at C$20.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.58. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.37%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.12.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

