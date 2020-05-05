Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

KZR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 139,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.09.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 59,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

