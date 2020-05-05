Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KE. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.