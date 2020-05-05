Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$165.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KXS. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Pi Financial set a C$133.00 price target on Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.89.

Shares of KXS traded up C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$147.95. 140,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,959. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$152.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.88.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

