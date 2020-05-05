Knight Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GUD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

TSE GUD opened at C$7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.42. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.