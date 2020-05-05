Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

