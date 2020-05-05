Komodo (KMD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00005928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, BarterDEX and Bittrex. Komodo has a market cap of $63.72 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00489416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00108851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00062516 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,645,563 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Upbit, BarterDEX, Binance, Cryptopia and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

