Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 2,185 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.46% of Varonis Systems worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 394,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,028.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.