Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 292,700 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 591.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.35% of Livongo Health worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. 7,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVGO shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

