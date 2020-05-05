Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 4,270 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.13. 7,017,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

