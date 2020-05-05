Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires New Shares in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 389,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Chewy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chewy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. 7,627,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion and a PE ratio of -62.73. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.