Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 413,115 National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 413,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,666,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.32% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in National Instruments by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,968. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.