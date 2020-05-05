Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 66,020 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.18% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.74 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.