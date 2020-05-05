Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2,317.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,145 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 747.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 95,275 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. 4,278,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

