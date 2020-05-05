Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 3,265 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,071,000 after buying an additional 80,888 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,729. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.