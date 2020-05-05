Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 34,535 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.65% of Palomar worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,605,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Palomar by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 284,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 262,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

PLMR traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. 70,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,149. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.63. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $65.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $746,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $296,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,728,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,400 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

