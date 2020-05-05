Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 90,784 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 364.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,784 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.05. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.