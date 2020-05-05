Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,060 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.46% of Natera worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Natera by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $6,401,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $20,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 172,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.33. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $38,263.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $76,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $552,271. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

