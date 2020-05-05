Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.36% of Hamilton Lane worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,676. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. William Blair initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.