Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,394 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.88. The company had a trading volume of 151,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,465. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.15 and a 200 day moving average of $261.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

