Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,867,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

