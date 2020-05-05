Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. 1,251,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

