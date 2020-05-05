Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.17 Million Stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.77% of Bandwidth worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

BAND stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.23. 17,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,020. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,667.50 and a beta of 0.66. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $93.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

